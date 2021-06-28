Inmates barricade themselves inside Swanson building, one arrest made

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Authorities are investigating an incident at Swanson Center for Youth in Monroe.

They say some juveniles barricaded themselves inside a building. One 19-year-old was arrested, according to Monroe police.

As of now, no injuries have been reported.

City officials say Monroe police have made multiple trips to the facility today (June 28).

This is a developing story and KNOE will have more details as they become available.

Copyright 2021 KNOE. All rights reserved.