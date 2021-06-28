Ascension Parish calls emergency drainage meeting

ASCENSION PARISH (WAFB) - Some Ascension Parish Council Members call an emergency drainage meeting, one of the items on the agenda is to possibly remove Parish President Clint Cointment from the drainage board.

After the major rain-storms back in May, Ascension Parish leaders are still working to sort of figure out what’s next.

Now, some council members believe the next move is to bring in someone with more experience to fix the flooding problems. That means removing Parish President Cointment from the East Ascension Drainage District.

“President Cointment is somewhat qualified. I don’t think he has done a great job at drainage as you saw at the end of the last moratorium meeting. Many of those factors where about drainage, how we are going to do it…and he flat out said ‘I am not going to do any of this stuff,’ that’s not good for the parish,” says Council member Aaron Lawler, who is over District 7.

At their last meeting a majority of the parish council chose a nine month moratorium on new development, instead of even listening to Cointment’s 12 month moratorium proposal, and that’s when things got heated.

“Listen to me and watch what happens in nine months, you will see that it’s a failure,” says Cointment. Shortly afterwards, Councilman Corey Orgeron interrupts Cointment saying, “Didge our ditches, dredge our canals…”

Some council members, like Chase Melancon, doesn’t think it’s necessary to remove Cointment. Melancon says he was blind-sided this debate was even going on, until a few a days ago.

“That a majority of this body can, you know, secretly pull something off and get it going without everyone being in the loop and just springing it on an emergency meeting. There’s nothing about our situation right now that is an emergency about ousting the parish president,” says Melancon, who resides over District 6.

He adds there’s been ongoing discussions about bringing in drainage experts to help out with the parish’s drainage issues. However nothing, in regards form removing Cointment from what he was elected to do.

“You know we’ve had some relationship issues and we haven’t had the maturity to get past that and actually work together. This is only going to make it worse. You know Monday, is going to be another long, tough and embarrassing night for Ascension Parish,” says Melancon.

President Cointment did not respond to our calls as of news time. The meeting takes place on Monday, June 28 around 6 p.m. at the Ascension Parish Courthouse.

