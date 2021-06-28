Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

After years and delays, work on Causeway wraps up

By Rob Masson
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 1:06 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After 15 years worth of discussions and increased tolls, a major Causeway safety improvement project is finally complete. Causeway officials say safety benefits are already being realized.

For two years now, Causeway commuters have had to work around $100 million worth of construction and it wasn’t always easy.

“The rail project should have been completed in August of last year,” said Causeway GM Carlton Dufrechou.

Twelve new three-block-long emergency shoulders were completed last year, but work on 46 miles of guard rails, which raised the old 1950s style guard rails another six inches, had a myriad of problems.

“We started doing some initial inspections and found some problems, there were short bolts in there and we pulled some bolts and found that there was no epoxy to the top of the anchor bolts,” said Dufrechou.

Contractors had to go back and check and reinstall thousands of anchor bolts, delaying the project by another 10 months, but Causeway officials say costs were kept in line.

“We came a little bit under from the emergency lanes but we will be over on the rails so we’re right on target,” said Dufrechou.

Now the work is over. There will no longer be periodic bridge closures for safety improvement work, which Dufrechou says are already paying off, with no more vehicles going off the bridge.

“The rails have been hit seven times since they’ve been up and the project is working,” said Dufrechou.

During construction on this guard rail project, there were as many as 50 people out on the bridge on any given night. With full safety procedures in place, there wasn’t a single injury or fatality reported.

One of the goals of the new emergency pull-out lanes was to reduce rear-end crashes. Dufrechou says those have declined by 30%.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shootout shuts down Siegen Lane in Baton Rouge Saturday
Man arrested in connection to fatal shooting on Lone Oak Drive
A Pointe Coupee parish man has died in a helicopter crash in Alabama.
Pointe Coupee man killed in chopper crash
Within the last week, Jonesboro police say thieves stole six a/c units valued at $18,000.
Air Conditioners are the next pandemic shortage in America
Investigators from St. Tammany Parish were working with Hancock County rescue teams Friday...
Body pulled from Hancock Co. river confirmed to be missing La. woman

Latest News

Man fishing off Bonne Carre Spilway after wreck, diesel spill closes interstate
Man goes fishing during 5-hour closure of La. bridge following 18-wheeler crash
Brian Weary, 31, of Baton Rouge, was charged with negligent homicide, careless operation, and...
3-year-old killed day before Father’s Day by distracted driver, deputies say
This bill could make it illegal to hold a phone while driving
This bill would make it illegal to hold a phone while driving
Drivers need to be aware of planned lane closures on I-10 for the demolition of the old Pecue...
DOTD announces lane closures on I-10 to demolish old Pecue Lane overpass bridge
Huey P. Long Bridge (Old Bridge) on US 190 crossing the Mississippi River
One lane CLOSED on ‘Old’ US 190 Mississippi River bridge until 2 p.m.