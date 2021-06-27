Shootout shuts down Siegen Lane in Baton Rouge Saturday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Three people are having their gunshot wounds treated after a shootout on Siegen Lane Saturday, June 26.

A spokesperson for the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office said passengers in two cars opened fire on each other. Their motive was not immediately determined.

Deputies shut the road down to investigate around 10:30 Saturday night.

Emergency officials said the shooting happened under an overpass where I-10 crosses Siegen.

Traffic was diverted off of the road, onto the interstate.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.