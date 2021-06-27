Ask the Expert
Registration now open for Artsplosion! Kids Camp

By Bria Gremillion
Published: Jun. 27, 2021 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Kids in North Baton Rouge will have the opportunity to tap into their creative sides during the Artsplosion! Kids Camp this summer.

The Jewel J. Newman Community Center is currently enrolling students grades K-5 to participate in the week long summer camp.

The camp will take place July 5 through July 9 from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the community center located at 2013 Central Road in Baton Rouge.

CLICK HERE TO REGISTER ONLINE.

Participation is free, courtesy of the Junior League of Baton Rouge.

Space is offered on a first come first served basis. Lunch and snacks will be provided.

The Artsplosion! Kids Camp is being facilitated in partnership with The Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge.

A major component of the camp is an educational focus on cardiovascular health and nutrition presented in a fun, non-competitive, physical education class.

Kids can also look forward to creating visual artwork that will be exhibited as semi-permanent installations along the Scotlandville heArt walking trail.

The camp will also feature other arts experiences like dance, music, and poetry classes.

For more information contact the Jewel J. Newman Community Center at 225-775-3935 or click here.

