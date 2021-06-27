As rain continues, history is in the making

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge has already had over 48 inches of rain in the past six months, which makes this the second wettest, 6-month period on record. In fact, we’re only two inches short of the all-time wettest!

We had a few storms yesterday, not amounting to much, generally less than a half inch.

We’re expecting more scattered showers and storms today, with a better chance (70%) in the afternoon under mostly cloudy skies.

We are not expecting any strong to severe storms, which is good, as well as no huge rain amounts forecasted. The rain that we record the next few days should be manageable, between one to three inches.

Highs will be in the upper 80s to near 90 today and the next few days.

As for the tropics, we are currently tracking two waves, one in the northern part of the Atlantic, and the other which derived from the African coastline. The African wave has a 30% chance of development in the next five days as it moves westward. The other wave only has a 10% chance of development. If either get the next name, it will be Danny. There’s nothing brewing in the Gulf, nor is anything anticipated in the short term.

We will have a good chance of showers and storms Monday and Tuesday as well, with at least come chance each of the next ten days, right through the Fourth of July.

