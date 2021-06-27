Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

As rain continues, history is in the making

By Jared Silverman
Published: Jun. 27, 2021 at 9:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge has already had over 48 inches of rain in the past six months, which makes this the second wettest, 6-month period on record. In fact, we’re only two inches short of the all-time wettest!

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, June 27
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, June 27(WAFB)

We had a few storms yesterday, not amounting to much, generally less than a half inch.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, June 27
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, June 27(WAFB)

We’re expecting more scattered showers and storms today, with a better chance (70%) in the afternoon under mostly cloudy skies.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, June 27
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, June 27(WAFB)

We are not expecting any strong to severe storms, which is good, as well as no huge rain amounts forecasted. The rain that we record the next few days should be manageable, between one to three inches.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, June 27
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, June 27(WAFB)

Highs will be in the upper 80s to near 90 today and the next few days.

As for the tropics, we are currently tracking two waves, one in the northern part of the Atlantic, and the other which derived from the African coastline. The African wave has a 30% chance of development in the next five days as it moves westward. The other wave only has a 10% chance of development. If either get the next name, it will be Danny. There’s nothing brewing in the Gulf, nor is anything anticipated in the short term.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, June 27
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, June 27(WAFB)

We will have a good chance of showers and storms Monday and Tuesday as well, with at least come chance each of the next ten days, right through the Fourth of July.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators from St. Tammany Parish were working with Hancock County rescue teams Friday...
Body pulled from Hancock Co. river confirmed to be missing La. woman
This aerial photo shows part of the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that...
Crews at condo collapse site find body, raising death toll to five
Shootout shuts down Siegen Lane in Baton Rouge Saturday
South Florida condo collapse
“I won’t leave until I find my baby sister,” New Orleans area family keeps watch over South Florida search and rescue efforts
Four suspects have been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting May 25 outside of a IHOP...
EBRSO arrests 4 in connection to deadly IHOP shooting, searching for 5th suspect

Latest News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, June 26
Wet weekend weather, but not a washout
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, June 25
Scattered to numerous storms into the weekend
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, June 25 - 6 p.m.
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, June 25 - 6 p.m.
WAFB First Alert Weather, 9NEWS at 4: Fri June 25
WAFB First Alert Weather, 9NEWS at 4: Fri June 25