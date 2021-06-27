Pointe Coupee man killed in chopper crash

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Pointe Coupee parish man has died in a helicopter crash in Alabama.

Zachary Pourciau, 30, of Ventress, was killed in the crash just north of Sylacauga, Alabama Friday, The Sylacauga News reported.

Sylacauga Fire Chief, Nate Osgood told the news outlet that the agricultural helicopter appears to have hit a power line.

The Federal Aviation Administration says Pourciau was using the chopper to spray fields with pesticides when the accident happened.

Pourciau was a member of the Louisiana National Guard.

