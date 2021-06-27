Man arrested in connection to fatal shooting on Lone Oak Drive

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man has been arrested in connection to a shooting that left one person dead over the weekend.

According to a spokesperson with the Baton Rouge Police Department, detectives arrested Carlton Williams, 37, in connection to the shooting death of Candis Burton, 32.

Investigators believe Williams shot Burton while she was arguing with another person, yesterday afternoon around 2:00 p.m. in a parking lot located in the 3300 block of Lone Oak Drive.

Burton died at the scene, according to police.

Officials say Williams was booked in the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on charges of second degree murder and illegal use of a weapon.

