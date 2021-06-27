Air Conditioners are the next pandemic shortage in America

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - More and more appliances are seeing shortages across America due the pandemic, and in Louisiana companies are starting to experience a shortage on their AC appliances.

Every day in Louisiana feels hot, and it’s nice going into a cool room after a summer day. It’s almost as if Louisianans could not live without it, so we asked folks if they think they could live without an air conditioning.

“I do not, there’s no way, the humidity … the AC units take the humidity out of your house too as well as cool it and take the heat out. So, I mean if you don’t have it, it’s miserable,” says Montgomery Cole.

Robyn Lott says, “Absolutely not. You know I have a family of five, so myself, my husband and three children. I can just not even imagine in this level of heat, and we are not even in the really hottest months yet being able to manage that as an adult, but especially as a child.”

It’s a necessity in Louisiana, but already companies are starting to feel the pandemic shortages creep into their industry.

“We import a lot of out of the country stuff from the suppliers with parts and pieces that we operate from, and there’s a waiting list. I mean there are customers at home having to wait three weeks or a month before we can install their products,” says Steve Winters who is a consultant for Central Heating and Air.

Winters says it’s not just commercial, it trickles down even to homeowners who may just need simple repairs or a brand new unit. “Now, we have to go to the supplier and say we need this equipment, when can we have it? It might be two to three weeks, and it’s just not only us, it’s every air conditioning contractor in Baton Rouge,” adds Winters.

If you are worried about your AC breaking in a time like this, Winters says one of the best preventive methods is to make you are changing out your filter. That way it says clean, you can stay cool and you won’t have to break a sweat.

