Wet weekend weather, but not a washout

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - This weekend’s weather will feature more Gulf flow, onshore flow, which will combine with daytime heating to give us decent rain chances both days.

Saturday will have the lesser chance of the two, with partly cloudy skies and a 50% chance of mainly afternoon showers and storms, highs near 90.

Sunday will have a better chance of wet weather under mostly cloudy skies, with a 70% chance of scattered storms, and highs in the upper 80s.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, June 26 (WAFB)

We are not expecting any severe weather threat over the next few days, nor should flooding be an issue. The rain amounts should be generally less than an inch, with locally heavier amounts possible. Even if rain is heavy at times, it should still be a manageable amount.

The almanac shows an impressive 48 inches of rain in the past 6 months, which puts us in the top two all-time wettest 6-month periods. In fact, if we get only two more inches before the end of the month, we could slide into the number one spot!

As for the tropics, not much doing, which is a good thing. That African wave now only has a 10% chance of tropical development in the next five days.

