Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

Wet weekend weather, but not a washout

By Jared Silverman
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 5:56 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - This weekend’s weather will feature more Gulf flow, onshore flow, which will combine with daytime heating to give us decent rain chances both days.

DOWNLOAD THE WAFB FIRST ALERT WEATHER APP

Saturday will have the lesser chance of the two, with partly cloudy skies and a 50% chance of mainly afternoon showers and storms, highs near 90.

Sunday will have a better chance of wet weather under mostly cloudy skies, with a 70% chance of scattered storms, and highs in the upper 80s.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, June 26
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, June 26(WAFB)

We are not expecting any severe weather threat over the next few days, nor should flooding be an issue. The rain amounts should be generally less than an inch, with locally heavier amounts possible. Even if rain is heavy at times, it should still be a manageable amount.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, June 26
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, June 26(WAFB)

The almanac shows an impressive 48 inches of rain in the past 6 months, which puts us in the top two all-time wettest 6-month periods. In fact, if we get only two more inches before the end of the month, we could slide into the number one spot!

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, June 26
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, June 26(WAFB)

As for the tropics, not much doing, which is a good thing. That African wave now only has a 10% chance of tropical development in the next five days.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, June 26
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, June 26(WAFB)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four suspects have been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting May 25 outside of a IHOP...
EBRSO arrests 4 in connection to deadly IHOP shooting, searching for 5th suspect
Detectives said Curtis Stewart Jr., 27, was taken into custody on Thursday, June 24, in the...
BRPD arrests suspect in deadly shooting on Prescott Drive
Police arrested Kristopher Uhrbach, 35, last year on hundreds of charges involving child...
Ascension man sentenced in child porn case
Former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin awaits sentencing Friday, June 25, 2021, from a...
Derek Chauvin gets 22 1/2 years in prison for George Floyd’s death
David Harris
FBI agent arrested in Ascension Parish on multiple sexual charges involving juveniles

Latest News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, June 25
Scattered to numerous storms into the weekend
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, June 25 - 6 p.m.
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, June 25 - 6 p.m.
WAFB First Alert Weather, 9NEWS at 4: Fri June 25
WAFB First Alert Weather, 9NEWS at 4: Fri June 25
WAFB First Alert Weather: 9NEWS at noon Friday, June 25
WAFB First Alert Weather: 9NEWS at noon Friday, June 25