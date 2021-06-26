Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

Former Tiger ace Aaron Nola ties 51-year-old MLB record

Philadelphia Phillies' Aaron Nola delivers a pitch during the third inning of the first...
Philadelphia Phillies' Aaron Nola delivers a pitch during the third inning of the first baseball game of a doubleheader against the New York Mets, Friday, June 25, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)(Frank Franklin II | AP)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 10:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (WAFB) - Former LSU Tiger ace Aaron Nola tied Tom Seaver’s 51-year-old Major League Baseball record for consecutive strikeouts in a game. The now Philadelphia Phillies ace struck out 10 consecutive batters. Nola becomes only the second player in MLB history to achieve that feat.

Nola, would allow two hits over 5.1 innings pitch and finished with 12 total strikeouts. He also went 2-for-2 at the plate including an RBI double to give the Phillies a 1-0 lead.

However, Nola did not get the win and currently has a 5-4 overall record.

Nola also set the Phillies franchise record with his 10 consecutive strikeouts, the previous record was seven.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four suspects have been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting May 25 outside of a IHOP...
EBRSO arrests 4 in connection to deadly IHOP shooting, searching for 5th suspect
David Harris
FBI agent arrested in Ascension Parish on multiple sexual charges involving juveniles
Arizona head coach Jay Johnson stands by third base in the sixth inning in Game 3 of the NCAA...
Arizona’s Jay Johnson named new LSU head baseball coach
This aerial photo shows part of the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that...
Many feared dead after Florida beachfront condo collapses
Detectives said Curtis Stewart Jr., 27, was taken into custody on Thursday, June 24, in the...
BRPD arrests suspect in deadly shooting on Prescott Drive

Latest News

Walker Wildcats
SPORTSLINE SUMMER CAMP: Walker Wildcats
SPORTSLINE SUMMER CAMP: Walker Wildcats - Part I
SPORTSLINE SUMMER CAMP: Walker Wildcats - Part I
LSU adds first commit under new head coach Jay Johnson
REPORT: NC State baseball has undisclosed number of players in COVID-19 protocols
REPORT: NC State baseball has undisclosed number of players in COVID-19 protocols