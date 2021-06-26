Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

Body pulled from Hancock Co. river confirmed to be missing La. woman

By Lindsay Knowles and Jasmine Lotts
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 11:01 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Authorities have now confirmed the body pulled from the water just off Interstate 10 on Friday was that of a missing Louisana woman.

Coroner Derek Turnage confirmed to WLOX that evidence at the scene points to the body recovered as that of Courtney Johnson. She and her car were found submerged just off I-10 in Hancock County. Turnage also said an autopsy will be done Monday to confirm the cause of death.

Friends and family say the 34-year-old mom was headed to Biloxi to meet up with friends. When she never checked into her hotel, those who knew her best knew something was wrong. Their last contact with her was around 6 p.m. on June 22. At that time, she informed a friend that she was traveling east on I-12 in the Madisonville, La. area.

Investigators from the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office requested assistance from the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department Friday morning. Hancock County Sheriff Ricky Adam said the auto locator on Johnson’s car shows her last reported location as being just off I-10 near mile marker 2.

A search of the flooded area quickly ensued as Johnson’s family gathered nearby. After hours of searching, a car was finally located and carefully pulled from the water.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol is handling the investigation into the fatal crash. At this time, no foul play is suspected.

“My thoughts and prayers go out the family and friends of Courtney during this difficult time,” St. Tammany Sheriff Randy Smith said.

Louisiana resident Courtney Johnson was reported missing after friends told authorities she had...
Louisiana resident Courtney Johnson was reported missing after friends told authorities she had not been since June 22, 2021.(St. Tammany Parish Sheriff)

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four suspects have been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting May 25 outside of a IHOP...
EBRSO arrests 4 in connection to deadly IHOP shooting, searching for 5th suspect
Detectives said Curtis Stewart Jr., 27, was taken into custody on Thursday, June 24, in the...
BRPD arrests suspect in deadly shooting on Prescott Drive
Police arrested Kristopher Uhrbach, 35, last year on hundreds of charges involving child...
Ascension man sentenced in child porn case
Former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin awaits sentencing Friday, June 25, 2021, from a...
Derek Chauvin gets 22 1/2 years in prison for George Floyd’s death
Hammond police arrested Leonard Lopez, 40, of Miami, after they intercepted a plane carrying...
Hammond police intercept plane carrying $750,000 in drugs

Latest News

New Orleans Saints host the Atlanta Falcons on Thanksgiving Night in the Superdome. (Source:...
‘We fully intend to begin the season without masks being required,’ says New Orleans Saints
South Florida condo collapse
“I won’t leave until I find my baby sister,” New Orleans area family keeps watch over South Florida search and rescue efforts
Former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin awaits sentencing Friday, June 25, 2021, from a...
Derek Chauvin gets 22 1/2 years in prison for George Floyd’s death
Missing St. Tammany woman investigation
St. Tammany authorities confirm vehicle on I-10 belongs to missing woman; say body found inside