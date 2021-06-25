3 adults, 1 teen arrested in connection to deadly IHOP shooting, EBRSO confirms

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Four people have been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting that unfolded outside of IHOP on Siegen Lane May 25, according to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Officials report Tyrese Keller, 20, Melvin Brooks, 21, and Shermane Molden, 21, were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on first degree murder charges Thursday.

A fourth suspect, identified as a 17-year-old, has been arrested and is also facing first degree murder charges, according to detectives.

The shooting happened behind the IHOP location on Siegen Lane as two employees were on a smoke break.

The employee who died was identified as Courtney Whitfield, a 32-year-old male.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

