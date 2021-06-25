SPORTSLINE SUMMER CAMP: Walker Wildcats

WALKER, La. (WAFB) - We’re already reaching the end of week six for Sportsline Summer Camp and the destination is Walker as the Wildcats and head coach Chad Mahaffey try to turn things around.

That Walker family says goodbye to Warrick Dunn Finalist Brian Thomas who’s off to LSU, so it’ll be a different look offense than we’ve seen the last few years.

Starting quarterback Hunter Bethel who missed the spring game against Woodlawn, helping the Wildcats baseball team to the state semifinals, so, junior Warren Young showed what he could do taking snaps, racking up plenty of yards against the purple Panthers as both a slot receiver and a Taysom Hill like alternative who can keep opponents guessing.

But, Young’s just one of several options Mahaffey has for playmakers, like junior running back and receiver JaCory Thomas, No. 48, or sophomore running back CJ McClendon who wears No. 49.

We talked with Bethel and senior running back Rayshawn Simmons, both excited about progress late in 2020 and this off-season after missing the playoffs with a 1-7 record.

