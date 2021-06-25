SPORTSLINE SUMMER CAMP: Episcopal Knights

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The halfway mark for Sportsline Summer Camp has been passed and what better way to kick off the second half of the series than featuring a team that went undefeated in 2020, the Episcopal Knights.

Head Coach Travis Bourgeois and his staff, which has largely stayed intact for years, including former Knight and Vandy star Jimmy Williams, led the 2020 squad to an 8-0 regular season and a district title.

But now, junior quarterback Lewis Ward is trying to fill the shoes of UAB signee Dylan Mehrotra from a senior class of 18.

And wideout/defensive back Thomas D’Armond leads a new group of 13 seniors looking to continue that success as seen in 7-on-7 action against Class 5A Ponchatoula.

Catholic transfer Cooper Braud is also in the mix at quarterback and wideout/linebacker Dryden Duggins will join D’Armond as one of five or six two-way starters.

Another two-way starter will be running back/linebacker Ethan Carmouche, who’s filling the shoes of two Sportsline Players of the Week on offense from that 2020 season that ended with a Division III quarterfinal playoff loss to LSU recruit Sage Ryan of Lafayette Christian.

