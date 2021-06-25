Scattered to numerous storms into the weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Gulf moisture lifted by an inland-moving sea breeze will again result in scattered to numerous showers and t-storms today. Much like the last several days, rains will be under an inch for most, but localized hot spots of 1″ to 2″ or more will be possible. Highs should reach the low 90s in most neighborhoods before any rains develop.

Scattered rains will return again on Saturday, but rain coverage may be slightly lower than what is expected for today. Temperatures remain near late-June normals, with a morning start in the low to mid 70s and highs around 90 degrees.

A trough of low pressure moving east-to-west across the northern Gulf of Mexico will bring a return of widespread rains from Sunday into Monday. And the threat of some locally heavy downpours will likely trend a bit higher during these days. Increased cloud cover and rainfall should keep highs in the upper 80s.

A persistent onshore flow from the Gulf of Mexico keeps the extended part of our forecast rather unsettled. Daily rain chances next week will run 50% to 60% or better, with highs in the upper 80s to near 90°. Rain totals of 1″ to 3″ appear to be a good bet over the next 7 days, with locally higher amounts possible.

In the tropics, the National Hurricane Center continues to highlight a tropical wave over the eastern Atlantic for potential development. The outlook from 1 a.m. Friday places development odds over the next 5 days at 30%.

