LSU adds first commit under new head coach Jay Johnson

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers have added their first baseball commit under new head coach Jay Johnson. Menifee, California native Mikey Romero de-committed from Arizona and committed to the Tigers just hours after it was reported that Johnson would take the job in Baton Rouge.

Romero, is rated the No. 1 shortstop in the state of California and No. 5 overall according to Perfect Game for the Class of 2022.

With the news of coach Jay Johnson leaving Arizona I have decided to decommit. My family and I have decided to commit to @Lsubaseball. We couldn’t be happier and I couldn’t be happier. I can’t wait to play for that fan base, and for a chance to win a natty!! #GeauxTigers 🐯🐯🐯 pic.twitter.com/YgtLK759h0 — Mikey Romero (@mromo32) June 25, 2021

