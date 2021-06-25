Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

LSU adds first commit under new head coach Jay Johnson

(Source: Josh Auzenne (custom credit) | Source: WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers have added their first baseball commit under new head coach Jay Johnson. Menifee, California native Mikey Romero de-committed from Arizona and committed to the Tigers just hours after it was reported that Johnson would take the job in Baton Rouge.

Romero, is rated the No. 1 shortstop in the state of California and No. 5 overall according to Perfect Game for the Class of 2022.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four suspects have been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting May 25 outside of a IHOP...
EBRSO arrests 4 in connection to deadly IHOP shooting, searching for 5th suspect
David Harris
FBI agent arrested in Ascension Parish on multiple sexual charges involving juveniles
Arizona head coach Jay Johnson stands by third base in the sixth inning in Game 3 of the NCAA...
Arizona’s Jay Johnson named new LSU head baseball coach
This aerial photo shows part of the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that...
Many feared dead after Florida beachfront condo collapses
Quinn Weatherspoon
WANTED: Man accused of robbing victim at gunpoint

Latest News

Zachary Broncos
Aggies land four-star Zachary QB Eli Holstein
Arizona head coach Jay Johnson stands by third base in the sixth inning in Game 3 of the NCAA...
Arizona’s Jay Johnson named new LSU head baseball coach
LSU baseball to play in Shriners Hospitals for Children College Classic
LSU baseball to play in Shriners Hospitals for Children College Classic
Alex Box Stadium
REPORT: LSU narrows search for baseball head coach to 3