Hogs for the Cause hosting one-day concert series, proceeds go to OLOLCH

By Cali Hubbard
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 4:40 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Hogs for the Cause is hosting its first-ever in-person event in Baton Rouge called Hogs Fete.

It’s happening Saturday, June 26, from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. at Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux. The address is 3838 Burbank Drive, Baton Rouge, LA 70808.

Hogs Fete is a one-day concert series with four bands performing over seven hours. You can expect to see Baton Rouge’s own Blue Verse, Hip Deep and Indigo and the Tramps, as well as Flow Tribe, who is coming down from New Orleans to close out the event.

This event will be fun for the whole family, with a dedicated kid’s zone equipped with inflatables and various activities provided by BREC on the GEAUX.

General Admission Tickets are $10 in advance or $15 at the door. VIP Tickets are $100, pre-sale only. VIP Tickets provide access to an open bar, private VIP area and silent auction. Tickets are limited. You can purchase your tickets here.

All proceeds go to the Hogs for the Cause Baton Rouge Campaign dedicated to raising money to build the Hogs House on Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital campus. The Hogs House will serve as on-campus housing for families across Louisiana and the region who have a child receiving ongoing healthcare treatment at the children’s hospital.

For more information about the event, click here or go to their Facebook.

For more information about Hogs for the Cause and its events, fundraising, grants and charitable contributions, click here.

