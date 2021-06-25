Ask the Expert
Hammond police intercept plane carrying $750,000 in drugs

Hammond police arrested Leonard Lopez, 40, of Miami, after they intercepted a plane carrying...
Hammond police arrested Leonard Lopez, 40, of Miami, after they intercepted a plane carrying $750,000 in drugs.(HPD)
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - Police have arrested a man after intercepting a plane carrying a large amount of drugs from California to Miami.

According to the Hammond Police Department, a jet landed at the Hammond Northshore Regional Airport around 5 p.m. to purchase fuel on June 23. HPD detectives and agents with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and U.S. Customs Air and Marine division conducted surveillance on the jet.

Detectives found six duffel bags and six suitcases containing marijuana, vape cartridges, and pre-roll marijuana cigars.

The street value of the items seized is approximately $750,000.

Two pilots and a passenger were detained. The pilots were released and the passenger, Leonard Lopez, 40, of Miami, was arrested.

The aircraft was also seized and is pending forfeiture.

