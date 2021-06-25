Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

Gov. Edwards vetoes permitless concealed carry

Gov. Edwards vetoes permitless concealed carry
Gov. Edwards vetoes permitless concealed carry(Source: WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 2:40 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Governor John Bel Edwards has vetoed Senate Bill 118. This would allow those 21 and older to carry a concealed carry weapon without a permit.

The proposal comes from Senator Jay Morris.

The bill was approved by both the Louisiana House and Senate in the most recent legislative session.

Edwards released the following statement:

“I am a strong supporter of the Second Amendment, and an enthusiastic outdoorsman and hunter. But I simply cannot support carrying a concealed carry firearm without proper education and safety training – and I believe the majority of Louisianans agree with me. Our current system strikes the right balance of ensuring that people can bear arms while also keeping reasonable permitting and training processes in place. It is a matter of basic public safety and numerous law enforcement leaders across the state opposed the bill for this reason, especially as it relates to the enhanced risk posed to their officers. Simply put, it is not too much to ask that a person who wishes to carry a concealed weapon in public be required to attend basic marksmanship and safety training so they understand the regulations associated with such an action. That’s reasonable and responsible, and for these reasons, I have vetoed the permitless carry bill,” said Edwards.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four suspects have been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting May 25 outside of a IHOP...
EBRSO arrests 4 in connection to deadly IHOP shooting, searching for 5th suspect
David Harris
FBI agent arrested in Ascension Parish on multiple sexual charges involving juveniles
Arizona head coach Jay Johnson stands by third base in the sixth inning in Game 3 of the NCAA...
Arizona’s Jay Johnson named new LSU head baseball coach
This aerial photo shows part of the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that...
Many feared dead after Florida beachfront condo collapses
Quinn Weatherspoon
WANTED: Man accused of robbing victim at gunpoint

Latest News

Former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin awaits sentencing Friday, June 25, 2021, from a...
Derek Chauvin gets 22 1/2 years in prison for George Floyd’s death
Authorities need help identifying a suspect accused of robbing a gas station.
EBRSO searching for armed robbery suspect
LSU adds first commit under new head coach Jay Johnson
Separate trials ordered in Perkins case
Separate trials ordered in Perkins case