EBRSO searching for armed suspect after car burgulary

By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 8:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating and identifying a suspect in connection to a car burglary that happened earlier in the week.

According to deputies, the suspect committed a vehicle burglary in the 3600 block of Ridgetop Drive June 23.  

The suspect rummaged through the victim’s car and removed several items from inside, officials say.

Police say the suspect was captured on video surveillance footage and appears to be armed with a gun.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office Armed Robbery & Burglary Division at (225) 389-5064.

