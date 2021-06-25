EBRSO searching for armed suspect after car burgulary

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating and identifying a suspect in connection to a car burglary that happened earlier in the week.

According to deputies, the suspect committed a vehicle burglary in the 3600 block of Ridgetop Drive June 23.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is seeking help from the public in an attempt to identify a suspect in connection to a car burglary. (East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office)

The suspect rummaged through the victim’s car and removed several items from inside, officials say.

Police say the suspect was captured on video surveillance footage and appears to be armed with a gun.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office Armed Robbery & Burglary Division at (225) 389-5064.

