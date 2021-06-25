EBRSO searching for armed robbery suspect

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is currently trying to identify an armed robbery suspect.

The robbery took place at 13315 Old Hammond Hwy, Kangaroo Express on Monday, June 21 around 3 a.m.

The suspect walked into the store and approached the counter with a drink and then pointed a gun at the store clerk and demanded the cash from the register. The suspect stole about $245.00.

The suspect then left in a black Ford Edge.

Suspect seen leaving in a black Ford Edge. (EBRSO)

Based on the video surveillance the suspect appears to be a black male, between 5′8 and 5′11.

If anyone has information about the above pictured suspect, or vehicle please contact EBRSO Armed Robbery and Burglary Detectives 389-5064.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.