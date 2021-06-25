BRPD arrests suspect in deadly shooting on Prescott Drive

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department reported it has made an arrest in connection with a deadly shooting that happened at the end of April.

Detectives said Curtis Stewart Jr., 27, was taken into custody on Thursday, June 24, in the shooting death of Devonta Ennis, 25, that happened on Prescott Drive near Beechwood Drive on April 25 just before 7:45 p.m.

Stewart was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on charges of second-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon.

Detectives added they received assistance from the US Marshals Fugitive Task Force and Baton Rouge Police Street Crimes Unit in apprehending Stewart.

