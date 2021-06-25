Baton Rouge School Districts addressing the effects of a nationwide teacher shortage

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As Louisiana continues to feel the effects of a nationwide teacher shortage, one local school district is taking proactive measures to address the problem.

A recent Frontline Education survey looked at more than 1,000 districts across the country and found two in three reported having a teacher shortage.

Officials say the pandemic played a huge part, but the study linked three major reasons to the shortage. Those factors were a lack of fully qualified applicants, undesirable pay, and fewer new education school graduates.

“What we’ve really seen over the last 20 years is a huge decline in the number of students choosing education as a profession,” said West Baton Rouge Superintendent Wes Watts. “In 1999, we had over 2000, almost 2200 students a year graduating from colleges of education in Louisiana. In 2019, that number was down to 912.”

In response, West Baton Rouge Schools launched a program to help groom the next generation of teachers.

“One of the things we’re doing in our high schools is called Educators Rising, which is just taking a high school student and giving them some coursework and experiences through their high school career to encourage them to choose education as a profession,” said Watts.

Watts believes this program is the key to turning the tide, but a lot of kids could be at risk if this trend continues.

“They’re going to suffer in the classroom. If this keeps up, I think we won’t have teachers trained as we’d like for them to be ready to teach,” said Julie Mayeaux, WBR Schools Supervisor of Secondary Education.

East Baton Rouge Schools will host a job fair next Tuesday, June 29, at McKinley High School at 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.

EBRS officials say they’ve already hired 68 new employees for the 2021-2022 school year this summer and will continue to expand their recruitment in cities like Pittsburgh next month.

If anyone is interested, you can contact Recruitment Manager Dana Morrison at dmorrison27@ebrschools.org or call 225-922-5481.

