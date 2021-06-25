Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

Ascension man sentenced in child porn case

Police arrested Kristopher Uhrbach, 35, last year on hundreds of charges involving child...
Police arrested Kristopher Uhrbach, 35, last year on hundreds of charges involving child pornography and animal sexual abuse.(WAFB)
By Robb Hays
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An Ascension parish man is heading to prison after pleading guilty to multiple sex crimes.

Police arrested Kristopher Uhrbach, 35, last year on hundreds of charges involving child pornography and animal sexual abuse.

Uhrbach was sentenced to five years and 6 months in prison, District Attorney Ricky Babin said Friday.

The arrest came following a July 2020 raid on his home in Prairieville, LA. Authorities say Uhrbach was in possession of hundreds of images of child pornography involving children under the age of 13. He was also charged with 60 counts of sexual abuse of an animal, records show.

The arrest came after a joint investigation between multiple local and state agencies. The investigation was launched after authorities got a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, authorities said at the time.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four suspects have been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting May 25 outside of a IHOP...
EBRSO arrests 4 in connection to deadly IHOP shooting, searching for 5th suspect
David Harris
FBI agent arrested in Ascension Parish on multiple sexual charges involving juveniles
This aerial photo shows part of the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that...
Many feared dead after Florida beachfront condo collapses
Arizona head coach Jay Johnson stands by third base in the sixth inning in Game 3 of the NCAA...
Arizona’s Jay Johnson named new LSU head baseball coach
Quinn Weatherspoon
WANTED: Man accused of robbing victim at gunpoint

Latest News

FILE - In this April 20, 2021 file image from video, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek...
Chauvin could face decades-long sentence in Floyd’s death
Case against FBI agent could stretch beyond Louisiana
Case against FBI agent could stretch beyond Louisiana
Hammond police arrested Leonard Lopez, 40, of Miami, after they intercepted a plane carrying...
Hammond police intercept plane carrying $750,000 in drugs
Arizona head coach Jay Johnson stands by third base in the sixth inning in Game 3 of the NCAA...
Arizona’s Jay Johnson named new LSU head baseball coach