Ascension man sentenced in child porn case

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An Ascension parish man is heading to prison after pleading guilty to multiple sex crimes.

Police arrested Kristopher Uhrbach, 35, last year on hundreds of charges involving child pornography and animal sexual abuse.

Uhrbach was sentenced to five years and 6 months in prison, District Attorney Ricky Babin said Friday.

The arrest came following a July 2020 raid on his home in Prairieville, LA. Authorities say Uhrbach was in possession of hundreds of images of child pornography involving children under the age of 13. He was also charged with 60 counts of sexual abuse of an animal, records show.

The arrest came after a joint investigation between multiple local and state agencies. The investigation was launched after authorities got a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, authorities said at the time.

