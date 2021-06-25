Ask the Expert
Aggies land four-star Zachary QB Eli Holstein

Zachary Broncos
Zachary Broncos(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ZACHARY, La. (WAFB) - The Texas A&M Aggies land a huge commitment for the class of 2023 in four-star quarterback Eli Holstein from Zachary, Louisiana who announced he would be headed to College Station via Twitter.

Holstein chose the Aggies over offers from LSU, Alabama, Arizona State, Auburn and among others.

The Zachary High quarterback is rated as the No. 125 prospect and No. 7 overall quarterback for the class of 2023 according to 247Sports.

