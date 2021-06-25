EBRSO arrests 4 in connection to deadly IHOP shooting, searching for 5th suspect

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Four people have been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting that unfolded outside of IHOP on Siegen Lane May 25, according to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Officials report Tyrese Keller, 20, Melvin Brooks, 21, and Shermane Molden, 21, were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on principle to first degree murder charges Thursday.

A fourth suspect, identified as a 17-year-old, has been arrested and is also facing first degree murder charges, according to detectives.

Detectives report they are currently searching for a fifth suspect, Trevell Jarell, 19, on charges of attempted first degree murder.

Detectives are still looking for Trevell Jarrell, 19, in connection to a shooting on May 25 at IHOP. (East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office)

Arrest documents show on the morning of May 25 around 8:00 a.m., Shermane Molden, Melvin Brooks Jr., Trevell Jarrell and Tyrese Keller traveled from Zachary to the IHOP on Siegen Lane, per Brooks’ request.

Detectives say surveillance video footage from the restaurant showed a blue Toyota Matrix parked in an adjacent parking lot where it had a direct view of the rear employee smoking/break area.

The car was parked for about 30 minutes until the victims exited the business.

Once the victims exited through the back door of the restaurant, the car left its parking spot and relocated to the driveway behind the business.

As the car came to a stop, the gunmen immediately exited the vehicle, ran to the smoke break area and both began shooting at the victims.

The employee who died was identified as Courtney Whitfield, a 32-year-old male.

A second victim was taken to a hospital where he was considered to be in serious, but stable condition.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

RELATED: Search continues for suspects in IHOP shooting

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.