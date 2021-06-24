Ask the Expert
Winners of 5 Lexus vehicles announced for OLOLCH ‘Driving the Future’

By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The wait is over! The winners of the five Lexus vehicles for Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital (OLOLCH) “Driving the Future” campaign for 2021 have been revealed.

Below are the names of the winners:

Arlene Creoli, Baton Rouge

Mr. and Mrs. Mark Sistrunk, Pinegrove La.

Patti Banes, Baton Rouge

Milton Long, Walker La.

Kevin Landry, St. Gabriel La.

This is the 11th year of Driving the Future and it’s raised $9.4 million for OLOL Children’s Hospital in the last 10 years. Proceeds from this raffle went towards the building of the children’s hospital. Now that the hospital is built, OLOL is focusing on expanding the services inside.

