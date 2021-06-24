WANTED: Man accused of robbing victim at gunpoint

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is searching for a man wanted on charges of armed robbery with use of a firearm and aggravated assault with a firearm.

Detectives said Quinn Weatherspoon, 40, had a gun in his hand when he approached the victim on Wyoming Street. They added he threatened to kill the victim before snatching the victim’s cell phone and running away.

According to police, Weatherspoon has additional warrants through BRPD for domestic abuse battery and simple battery.

Weatherspoon is described as 6-foot-3 and 215 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867. You can also submit a tip anonymously at www.crimestoppersbr.com or download the free anonymous P3 Tips App.

