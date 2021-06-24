Support local farmers at the For Us By Us Market

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There’s an upcoming opportunity to help support local farmers Saturday, June 26.

The For Us By Us Market is happening from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Scotlandville Magnet High School.

The goal is to support the economic circulation of all farmers and businesses and supports any aspect of health and growth for the community.

Jailaih Gowdy and Alexis Smith started the local organization to support the black community by offering black-owned businesses and farmers a platform to promote and sell their products to the public.

