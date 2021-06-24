Staying hot, good rain chances continue

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Good rain chances continue to headline our forecast, although today’s showers and t-storms may take just a little longer to start developing.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, June 24 (WAFB)

The morning hours should be generally dry for most of us, with best chances for any rain early likely confined to the coast. But by this afternoon, scattered to numerous showers and t-storms will return, with highs in the low 90s.

Rain chances trend ever so slightly lower for Friday and Saturday (40%-50%), but both days will be far from completely dry. Temperatures will remain near late-June normals, with morning starts in the low to mid 70s and highs topping out near or a little above 90°.

Showers and t-storms will once again increase in coverage from Sunday into Monday as a tropical wave crosses the Gulf of Mexico and impacts our area. The surge in tropical moisture could lead to some locally heavy rainfall on those days, with clouds and rains helping to keep highs in the upper 80s.

The extended forecast shows rain chances running a bit above normal for the duration of our 10-day outlook.

A summertime fixture, the Bermuda High, will remain parked to our east, leaving the door open for tropical moisture to flow into the region from the south. With that, scattered to numerous showers and t-storms can be expected through the end of next week. The current outlook suggests 1 to 3 inches of rain on average over the next 7 days, but locally higher amounts are all but a certainty.

The deep tropics remain a bit more active than usual for late June. A tropical wave nearing the Lesser Antilles is only given a 10% chance of development, but a strong wave about to emerge from Africa is already given a 40% chance of development, with model guidance showing some potential for organization in the days ahead. Fortunately, neither of these features is of much concern to our part of the world at this point in time.

