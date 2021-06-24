Ask the Expert
SPORTSLINE SUMMER CAMP: Glen Oaks Panthers

By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 8:33 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Stop No. 28 for Sportsline Summer Camp is a visit with the Glen Oaks Panthers.

They competed in a 7-on-7 at Zachary against the Broncos, Brusly, and Livonia. The defense had a good bit of pass breakups against the Panthers. There was even an interception from Kendrick Johnson. He and fellow sophomore, Chris Jackson, make up the one-two tandem at cornerback.

The offense had some struggles but eventually settled down. The Panthers are still working out the kinks from the spread offense they implemented last season.

Senior quarterback Ty’wane Ransom started his prep career as a defensive back but continues to get more comfortable in his third year under center. Ransom will be throwing to guys like Dontae’ Domino and “big-play” Nick Honore.

Head Coach Sean Beauchamp came into his first year with seven players. He is entering his third with 43 players.

