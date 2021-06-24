REPORT: LSU narrows search for baseball head coach to 3

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It has been nearly a month since former LSU head baseball coach Paul Mainieri announced his retirement and just over a week since his last game.

The search continues to see who will be the Tigers’ new leader, but now, there might be some light at the end of the tunnel.

As reported by Glenn Guilbeau of the Daily Advertiser, the search has been narrowed down to three candidates.

Arizona’s Jay Johnson interviewed for the position on Tuesday, June 22, after his Wildcats were eliminated from the College World Series on Monday. It was Arizona’s second Omaha appearance in Johnson’s tenure.

East Carolina’s Cliff Godwin is another candidate. He interviewed for the job on Thursday, June 17, in Birmingham. Godwin is coming off his third super regional appearance with the Pirates. He has some LSU ties. He was an assistant under Mainieri from 2006 to 2008.

Notre Dame’s Link Jarrett is the last name in the hat. He is coming off his second season in South Bend. This year, Jarrett led the Irish to their first super regional appearance since 2002.

So far, no offer has been made.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.