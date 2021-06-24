Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

REPORT: LSU narrows search for baseball head coach to 3

Alex Box Stadium
Alex Box Stadium(Source: Josh Auzenne (custom credit) | Source: WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 9:54 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It has been nearly a month since former LSU head baseball coach Paul Mainieri announced his retirement and just over a week since his last game.

The search continues to see who will be the Tigers’ new leader, but now, there might be some light at the end of the tunnel.

As reported by Glenn Guilbeau of the Daily Advertiser, the search has been narrowed down to three candidates.

Arizona’s Jay Johnson interviewed for the position on Tuesday, June 22, after his Wildcats were eliminated from the College World Series on Monday. It was Arizona’s second Omaha appearance in Johnson’s tenure.

East Carolina’s Cliff Godwin is another candidate. He interviewed for the job on Thursday, June 17, in Birmingham. Godwin is coming off his third super regional appearance with the Pirates. He has some LSU ties. He was an assistant under Mainieri from 2006 to 2008.

Notre Dame’s Link Jarrett is the last name in the hat. He is coming off his second season in South Bend. This year, Jarrett led the Irish to their first super regional appearance since 2002.

So far, no offer has been made.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime Stoppers
EBRSO: Ongoing feud between roommates escalates into deadly shooting
Man fishing off Bonne Carre Spilway after wreck, diesel spill closes interstate
Man goes fishing during 5-hour closure of La. bridge following 18-wheeler crash
Guerilla Warfare Paintball in Livingston Parish was forced to shut down due to cease and desist...
Livingston Parish business forced to shut down due to cease and desist letter, 2 years after opening
Denham Springs, Tiki Tubing leaves man with a bacterial infection.
Tubing down Amite River leaves man with bacterial infection
Gov. Edwards vetoes bill preventing transgender girls and women from playing on female sports...
Gov. Edwards vetoes transgender sports bill; House speaker supports veto override session

Latest News

Mayor Broome presents former LSU baseball coach with key to the city
Mayor Broome presents former LSU baseball coach with key to the city
Derrius Guice
REPORT: Judge drops domestic violence charges against Derrius Guice
LSU mens basketball to travel to TCU for SEC/Big 12 Challenge
LSU mens basketball to travel to TCU for SEC/Big 12 Challenge
LSU pitcher Landon Marceaux
Crews & Marceaux earn more All-American honors