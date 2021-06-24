One dead in Plaquemine shooting

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A shooting in Plaquemine left one person dead on Wednesday, June 23.

According to Chief Kenny Payne, a man died after a shooting at W W Harleaux Street and Bourgoyne Street.

He added officers arrived at the scene to find the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The chief said the victim was rushed to the hospital but could not be saved.

The victim’s name has not been released.

The investigation is ongoing.

