Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

New species of frog named after Led Zeppelin

By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 12:05 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Scientists in South America gave a newly discovered species of frog a “Whole Lotta Love” by naming it after the iconic British rock band Led Zeppelin.

Researchers discovered the amphibian after taking a “Misty Mountain Hop” to the Andes in Ecuador.

They named the new species Pristimantis ledzeppelin, or Led Zeppelin’s rain frog.

It wasn’t because of the “Dazed and Confused” look in its eyes, but because, according to a study published by the researchers, they wanted simply to honor “one of most influential bands throughout the 1970s.”

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime Stoppers
EBRSO: Ongoing feud between roommates escalates into deadly shooting
Denham Springs, Tiki Tubing leaves man with a bacterial infection.
Tubing down Amite River leaves man with bacterial infection
Some details in the construction of the Comite River Diversion Canal have a few families...
Solution reached for residents in one neighborhood, who were set to have natural gas service lines cut off, due to construction on Comite River Diversion Canal
Man fishing off Bonne Carre Spilway after wreck, diesel spill closes interstate
Man goes fishing during 5-hour closure of La. bridge following 18-wheeler crash
A man is dead after a shooting in Plaquemine.
One dead in Plaquemine shooting

Latest News

Nicholas Balboa, who helped rescue a boy in the Florida building collapse, describes what...
'I saw an arm sticking out': Man describes helping boy stuck in building collapse
FILE - This March 20, 2020 file photo shows HMS Defender in Portsmouth, England. The Russian...
Russia says next time it may fire to hit intruding warships
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., center walks to a meeting at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday,...
‘We have deal’: Biden, bipartisan senators agree on infrastructure
The EBR Metro Council approved $20 million in drainage projects and work started on Thursday,...
EBR drainage projects get underway