Missing Morgan City woman possibly seen in Baton Rouge area
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Morgan City Police Department is asking for people to be on the lookout for a woman reported missing from there who was possibly seen in the Baton Rouge area.
According to police, Mary Landry was last seen in the Morgan City area on June 1 but a sighting of her was reported in the Baton Rouge area.
She is described as 5-foot7 and 120 pounds.
Anyone who spots her is asked to contact the Morgan City Police Department at 985-380-4605.
