LSU baseball to play in Shriners Hospitals for Children College Classic

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU baseball team has announced they will be playing in the 2022 Shriners Hospitals for Children College Classic.

The annual tournament will be held at Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas from March 4-6.

The six teams selected to play are Baylor, LSU, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas and UCLA.

A full tournament schedule will be announced at a later date.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.