Lawyer in strip search case files suit against BRPD; claims retaliation
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 8:08 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is facing a federal lawsuit.
Virginia lawyer Thomas Frampton filed the lawsuit. He is claiming the city is trying to put him in jail, violating his freedom of speech for releasing video of a strip search against his clients.
The parish attorney’s office argued Frampton should be held in contempt.
