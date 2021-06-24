Ask the Expert
Lawyer in strip search case files suit against BRPD; claims retaliation

By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 8:08 PM CDT
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is facing a federal lawsuit.

Virginia lawyer Thomas Frampton filed the lawsuit. He is claiming the city is trying to put him in jail, violating his freedom of speech for releasing video of a strip search against his clients.

The parish attorney’s office argued Frampton should be held in contempt.

