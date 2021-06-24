Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

Lawmakers discuss bipartisan infrastructure agreement

Lawmakers discuss their bipartisan infrastructure deal with the Gray Television Washington News...
Lawmakers discuss their bipartisan infrastructure deal with the Gray Television Washington News Bureau.(Gray DC)
By Gray DC Newsroom
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 12:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC/AP) - President Joe Biden announced on Thursday that “we have a deal,” signaling a bipartisan agreement on a $953 billion infrastructure plan that would achieve his top legislative priority and validate his efforts to reach across the political aisle.

Biden made a surprise appearance in front of the cameras with members of the group of senators, Republicans and Democrats, after an agreement was reached Thursday. Details of the deal were scarce to start, but the pared-down plan, with $559 billion in new spending, has rare bipartisan backing and could open the door to the president’s more sweeping $4 trillion proposals later on.

The president said not everyone got what they wanted and that other White House priorities would be done separately in a congressional budget process known as reconciliation.

The Gray Television Washington News Bureau team is catching up with lawmakers to get their thoughts on the developments.

Copyright 2021 Gray DC. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Most Read

Crime Stoppers
EBRSO: Ongoing feud between roommates escalates into deadly shooting
Denham Springs, Tiki Tubing leaves man with a bacterial infection.
Tubing down Amite River leaves man with bacterial infection
Some details in the construction of the Comite River Diversion Canal have a few families...
Solution reached for residents in one neighborhood, who were set to have natural gas service lines cut off, due to construction on Comite River Diversion Canal
Man fishing off Bonne Carre Spilway after wreck, diesel spill closes interstate
Man goes fishing during 5-hour closure of La. bridge following 18-wheeler crash
A man is dead after a shooting in Plaquemine.
One dead in Plaquemine shooting

Latest News

Child tax credit expansion payments are coming to Americans
Expanded Child Tax Credit payments coming as Democrats push for permanence
House Speaker Clay Schexnayder said he supports a veto override session in an attempt to...
Gov. Edwards vetoes transgender sports bill; House speaker supports veto override session
Louisiana State Capitol
Gov. Edwards signs more bills on June 22, June 23
US Sen. John Kennedy says he is not surprised state labor departments had issues during the...
US Sen. Kennedy reacts to LWC payments to dead people
Gov. John Bel Edwards has announced he has vetoed SB 156 authored by Sen. Beth Mizell during...
Gov. Edwards vetoes bill preventing transgender girls and women from playing on female sports teams