EBR Metro Council discuss the possibility of a moratorium on new development

By Perry Robinson
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 10:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Metro Council spent a portion of Wednesday’s meeting discussing the possibility of a moratorium on new development.

Residents want to pause construction on new projects so leaders can focus on flood prevention in neighborhoods that consistently experience these issues.

Councilwoman Chauna Banks says she’s in support of a moratorium, but only if it targets specific parts of the city-parish.

“This gave us a chance to dial back, listen, and figure out how to move forward,” said Banks.

However, not everyone is on board.” Did we have a great discussion this evening? Yes. But at this very moment, I’m not for a moratorium,” said Councilman Aaron Moak.

Several residents and councilmembers shared concerns at the meeting about the potential effects a moratorium would bring.

Councilman Dwight Hudson says there are a lot of pros and cons to consider. He says a moratorium would allow the parish to study the problem and catch up on drainage maintenance. On the downside, Hudson says families and businesses stand at risk of losing money.

“When you talk about moratoriums you have to define and nail everything down. What it’s going to cost, what it’s going to do to a city-parish and what it’s going to do to individuals,” said Moak.

Councilwoman Banks says in order for this to work, a lot of people will have to make some tough compromises.” The question is whether or not you’re open to a conversation that might mean that your particular home building industry might have to make some sacrifices,” Banks.

There’s no word on when a decision might come, but councilmembers do plan to continue these talks until the next council meeting.” If we’re going to have this discussion, we have to have it fully about the parish or not at all,” said Moak.

