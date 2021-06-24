EBR Metro Council approves $20 million in drainage projects

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Metro Council has approved $20 million in drainage projects to begin right away.

Work includes:

· Channel clearing and grubbing

· Roadside drainage cave-ins

· Roadside ditch cleaning

· Lined canal panel repairs

· Engineering/project management

The project is set to begin on Thursday, June 24.

The storm master plan presentation will also be talked about on Thursday, June, 24 and those interested in learning more about the plan can attend the virtual meeting by clicking here.

The first of its kind master plan provides a specific analysis of water, the moment it enters EBR to the moment it leaves. Every drainage structure, canal, and ditch in EBR was surveyed as part of the master plan. The master plan will provide critical data for future drainage projects in EBR.

