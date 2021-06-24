Developers, builders want to see drainage problems fixed; feel like they’re blamed for flooding

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Ascension Parish Councilmembers just decided on put a pause on new development in the parish, but already builders and developers worry about how will affect their livelihoods.

It takes more than one person to build a house, and for Bart Waguespack he knows that all too well. For every house or new development he and his crew work on, they follow the parish ordinances, but the moratorium makes them feel like their business is targeted. “It is scrutinized by the parish, they have their own engineering firms that they work with that goes through, I mean, every square inch subdivision from drainage to sewage, everything,” says Wageuspack. He says at this point the moratorium doesn’t just affect him, it affects anyone who builds for a living or has a product that goes in a new house. That includes electricians, plumbers and even landscapers.

Waguespack says he worries for his employees, without new projects, they are not sure how they’ll be able to make a living. “Me and my workers and everybody else that’s involved in this industry is taking 100% of the blame and 100% you know of the suffering that is going to come from this moratorium. All we ask is ‘hey why hasn’t this already been fixed,’” asks Waguespack?

Builders and developers, like Waguespack, say the backlash from citizens and other officials is misleading. He says the construction isn’t the root cause of the flood problems in the parish, but his industry is taking the blame. However, some parish council members believe 9 month moratorium was the best solution for everyone. “They are being blamed. Are they partially to blame? Or this extreme development that has been passed and taking place in the parish, partially to blame? Sure it is. Are those individuals complying with the laws that are presented to them? They are. They are getting the permits because the laws are written that way,” says Councilmember Corey Orgeron, who is over District 4.

Waguespack says that he expects there to be a housing shorting within the next few years to where new homeowners may have trouble finding housing in the parish.

