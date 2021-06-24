Ask the Expert
BRPD searching for missing juvenile

By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is looking for a missing juvenile.

Authorities are looking for 12-year-old Aaronique LeBlanc.

Anyone who has seen Aaronique Leblanc, or has information on her whereabouts is urged to contact the Baton Rouge Police Department at 389-2000.(WAFB)

LeBlanc is c is around 5′2″, 98lbs., and was last seen in the 6000 block of Beechwood Drive on Wednesday, June 23.

LeBlanc was last seen wearing a white shirt, blue shorts and a white bonnet.

Anyone who has seen Aaronique Leblanc, or has information on her whereabouts is urged to contact the Baton Rouge Police Department at 389-2000.

