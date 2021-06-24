BRPD searching for missing juvenile

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is looking for a missing juvenile.

Authorities are looking for 12-year-old Aaronique LeBlanc.

LeBlanc is c is around 5′2″, 98lbs., and was last seen in the 6000 block of Beechwood Drive on Wednesday, June 23.

LeBlanc was last seen wearing a white shirt, blue shorts and a white bonnet.

Anyone who has seen Aaronique Leblanc, or has information on her whereabouts is urged to contact the Baton Rouge Police Department at 389-2000.

