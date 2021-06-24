Ask the Expert
4th Annual Baton Rouge Soul Food Festival ‘cookin’ up’ this weekend

By Bria Gremillion
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 1:31 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The 4th Annual Baton Rouge Soul Food Festival is happening this weekend in Downtown, Baton Rouge.

The two-day festival will be held Saturday, June 26 from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Sunday, June 27 from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. at River Front Plaza located at 300 River Road South.

The event is family friendly and free to the public and will feature arts, crafts, clothing sales, soul food vendors with tasty treats, and even a judged soul food cooking contest. A Pioneer Award for contributions to the soul food industry will also be given, plus much more.

You can even look forward to a continuous serenade during a slew of soulful performances including gospel, contemporary Christian, jazz, soul, blues, R&B and reggae artists.

To see the full talent lineup and schedule, CLICK HERE.

For more information on this year’s festival, CLICK HERE or call 225-802-9681.

