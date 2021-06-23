YOUR MONEY: Travel to Hawaii on a budget

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - How great does a trip to Hawaii sound? How about Hawaii on a budget?

Everybody loves a good deal so consider checking out Southwest Airlines right now.

The company’s 50th anniversary sale juts expired, but you can still find great deals on Southwest flights.

If you are thinking about planning a trip to Hawaii later this year, hop on the website and let’s take a look at the Low Fare Calendar.

Let’s say, for example, you want to depart from the Louis Armstrong International Airport in New Orleans and arrive in Honolulu.

The Low Fare Calendar will show the differences in flight prices based on the day. November is really where you’re going to see the most savings.

If you leave for Honolulu on Thursday, November 4 you can pay roughly between $273 and $308 for a round trip.

Check now because these tickets, at this rate, are going fast. Since these are hot deals, keep an open mind when it comes to flexible dates and flight times.

That’s just that one airline.

Use Google Flights to your advantage to track the low es t prices especially if you have time to plan a trip.

