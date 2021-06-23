SPORTSLINE SUMMER CAMP: St. James Wildcats

VACHERIE, La. (WAFB) - Stop No. 27 for Sportsline Summer Camp took the crew to beautiful downtown Vacherie, home of the St. James Wildcats.

They are a year removed from their Class 3A state championship and are coming off a 6-2 season that ended with a quarterfinal loss to Church Point.

Robert Valdez is entering his sixth year as the Wildcats’ head coach. His defense goes into this season having to replace eight starters but if you have guys like Jaylin Villanueva snatching interceptions as he did in the spring game against McMain, then everything might be okay.

On the other side, St. James is returning eight starters on offense. Senior running back Danel Jupiter comes off an 800-yard, 16-touchdown season. Shazz Preston is entering his senior season with power five offers galore. LSU is on his list. He finished with 865 receiving yards and scored nine touchdowns as a junior, which was good enough to be named the district 9-3A offensive MVP.

Quarterback Marquell Bergeron is another one of those eight starters. He took over for former Warrick Dunn Award winner Shamar Smith and went through some growing pains. However, Bergeron will be unleashed in 2021.

