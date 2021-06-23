Residents in one neighborhood to have natural gas service lines cut off due to construction on Comite River Diversion Canal

ZACHARY, La. (WAFB) - After years of planning, waiting, and looking for funding, the Comite River Diversion Canal is moving along.

But there are some details in the construction, that have a few families outside Zachary frustrated.

Back in May, one neighborhood found out their natural gas will be shut off on June 30, because of the ongoing construction on the diversion canal.

We’re told construction is essentially going to cut through several water lines and several gas lines, that connect to the homes of neighbors on East Irene Road.

The road is not exactly in the City of Zachary, but the city does provide folks their natural gas.

“75 years and don’t really want to deal with all the stuff that they’re doing,” said Robert Carter, who lives on East Irene Road.

Carter has lived in this home on East Irene Road for 6 years now.

“What’s so nice about living here?” questioned WAFB’s Lester Duhe’.

“It’s quiet,” said Carter.

The stretch of homes on the street is just a short ride away, from one of the largest drainage projects in the history of the region, the Comite River Diversion Canal.

But now that construction, could force him to forfeit a lot of money.

“Well, they told us that the City of Zachary is going to cut our natural gas off,” said Carter.

Folks like Carter and Sondra Hayes received a letter from Zachary officials back at the beginning of May.

It says because of construction on the diversion canal, their natural gas service lines will have to be cut off, and residents will possibly have to switch to propane gas.

“The appliances that we have in our home cost between 800 and 1000 dollars. Talking about water heaters and different things, and those things are quite expensive. So I wouldn’t, for me, my family I wouldn’t go over 5000 dollars,” said Sondra Hayes, a resident.

“To continue gas services, we would essentially have to put a caged gas pipeline under what will be the diversion canal to provide them gas services. To the tune of probably the engineers are estimating, something north of $250,000,” Said John Hopewell, City Attorney for the City of Zachary.

Hopewell says they are working on solutions with the Army Corps of Engineers and Congressman Garret Graves’ Office.

But says this is now, sort of out of their hands.

“So, to spend those public dollars, we essentially have to have either some reasonable expectation that the money would be coming back, or we would use it for some other purpose. In this case we can’t. There just isn’t enough. It’s not going to generate enough income,” said Hopeful.

City officials are working to extend the deadline beyond June 30, to help the residents.

And more time is something Hayes is wishing for.

“I would love for it to be extended, but I’m not hopeful that it’s going to be extended. But just knowing that they are going to provide the support that the families would need to do a transition, because the Conversion Canal is going to continue, it has to happen,” said Hayes.

There is a meeting with a lot of the players involved scheduled for Tuesday, June 23, where that deadline could be pushed back from the June 30 date.

A spokesman with Congressman Graves’ Office, says “he’s working on finding solutions with Corps, DOTD, local officials, etc.”

A spokesman for Louisiana DOTD told WAFB, “DOTD doesn’t require any service to be eliminated. However, utilities must be moved to complete this project, as well as most of our projects. The decision to eliminate any service did not come from DOTD. I understand the city and others are working to assist those who may lose gas service.”

We reached out to the Army Corps of Engineers for a comment but did not hear back yet.

