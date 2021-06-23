Plaquemine breaks ground on new levee trail project

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The City of Plaquemine broke ground Tuesday, June 22, on its long-awaited Riverfront Recreational Trail.

The 10-feet wide trail on the top of the Mississippi River levee is being constructed in three phases. Phase 1 and 2 will be completed by late fall and includes the trail head adjacent to the Lock Site and extending the trail to the North Plaquemine Park.

“I always say the prettiest spot on the Mississippi River is when you go to Southern University and look over the bluffs. We want that to be that next spot,” said Stacey Gautreau, from the DOW Chemical Company.

The project includes handicapped accessible ramps to the levee top at both the Lock Site and to the North Plaquemine Park, along with benches along the trail.

Phase 3 extends the trail from the Lock Site south to near the Plaquemine ferry, with a ramp to the Fort Area Park and the installation of solar lighting along the entire trail and other amenities. The City has received grants totaling $174,876 from the La. Office of State Parks and $100,000 from Dow Chemical Co. for the Phase 1 and 2 construction.

The City has received a $1 million grant from the La. Dept. of Transportation and Development for Phase 3, and has a 20 percent match to that grant. Phase 3 is expected to go out for bid by January of 2022.

“It’s going to help our locals number one, our tourists number two, and just all the people that work in the community,” said Mayor Ed Reeves, Jr.

The entire trail will be approximately 1.3 miles when completed, and will be a walking and biking trail. ATV vehicles and motorcycles will not be allowed on the trail.

The mayor says this will create a huge economic boost to the city.

“It’s always very good on our bottom line. The more money I can generate, the better shape I’m in. So we feel really good about where we’re at right now,” said Reeves.

The City has been working on this project for over four years in order to get the approval of some 10 federal, state and local agencies necessary to proceed; along with obtaining funding for the approximately $1.45 million trail.

“We want people to come over on the levy, look over the river and enjoy our parish,” said Gatreau.

The city says work is expected to start July 15, and wrap up by summer of 2022.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.