One person killed inside apartment off Nicholson Drive

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting that killed one person and injured another.

Officials state that the shooting occurred at the Meadows Apartment complex located at the corner of Nicholson Drive and Gardere Lane around 3:40 a.m. on Wednesday, June 23.

According to reports there was an altercation among occupants of the apartment when the shooting occurred.

The injured individual is in stable condition. The investigation remains ongoing.

