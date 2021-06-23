Ochsner offering free HIV testing

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Ochsner Community Health – Brees Family Center, and local community health workers, will offer free and confidential HIV testing from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, June 25.

The clinic is located at 7855 Howell Blvd., Suite 320. Walk-ins are welcome and no appointment is necessary.

The free testing is in association with National HIV Testing Day on Sunday, June 27, when people are encouraged to get tested for HIV, know their status and get linked to care and treatment.

Ochsner Baton Rouge joins community health workers from the Louisiana Department of Health STD/HIV/Hepatitis Program in testing, as well as providing other community resources.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recognized East Baton Rouge Parish as a national leader in establishing routine HIV testing to help diagnose infections as early as possible, which allows patients quick access to the care and treatment they need to stay healthy.

